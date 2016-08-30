19-member sub-committee to frame rules, in an attempt to put the House in order

In an attempt to put the “House in order”, both the Chairman of the Legislative Council and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly have constituted a joint House committee to frame rules that will allow legislators to stage protests only during the post-lunch sessions.

This could come into effect from the coming winter session in Belagavi.

Speaker K.B. Koliwad on Monday chaired a meeting of legislators and officials to discuss framing of the new rules. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, he said the proposed rules would not permit legislators to stage dharnas or move adjournment motions as soon as the House commences in the morning.

The move, he said, would make sure that taxpayers’ money is not wasted. Each day of the legislature session is estimated to cost nearly Rs. 1 crore to the State exchequer.

Both the Houses would conduct proceedings as per the items listed in the day’s agenda during the first four hours of the session. This means all adjournment motions would be taken up only after 2 p.m.. Generally, during the session, members assemble at 10 a.m.

“The new rules would curb unruly behaviour of legislators and ensure disciplined conduct of proceedings. Governor Vajubhai Vala too appreciated the proposal,” said the Speaker.

A 19-member sub-committee, headed by Ramachandra Gowda, BJP MLC, has been constituted to formulate rules. Suggestions from eminent parliamentarians, incumbent MPs and MLAs, and ex-MLAs have been sought to draft new rules.

Mr. Koliwad, who expressed displeasure over passage of many important Bills, including the Finance Bill (Budget), during the monsoon session without a debate amid dharnas by the Opposition members, said drastic changes in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of both the Houses of the legislature are required to ensure smooth conduct of business.

During the recent monsoon session, almost all days’ proceedings were washed out because of unruly protests by members.

Mr. Koliwad was also in favour of mandatory 60 days session in each year.