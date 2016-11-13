Global initiative:Union Minister Ananth Kumar, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, BJP leaders Shobha Karandlaje, C.T. Ravi and others at the inauguration of the exhibition at the Global Pepper Conference in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday; participants (right) from India and other countries at the conference.— PhotoS: Prakash Hassan

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar, here on Saturday, assured pepper growers that the Union government would sanction a spices park for Chikkamagaluru.

The Union Government would provide its share of the amount to set up the centre, while the State government has to provide suitable land for the same, Mr. Ananth Kumar said. He was speaking at the Global Pepper Conference held at AIT Campus in the town.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre had aimed at taking India to the top position on the globe in terms of spices production. In history, India has been widely recognised for its spices. However, in recent years, Vietnam and Indonesia have taken top positions in spices production.

“In terms of pepper production, India stands third in the world. The country should secure the first place. The centre has understood the need for a spices park in Chikkamagaluru and Minister for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitaraman has promised to set up the centre to encourage pepper growers,” he said.

Research and testing

The centre would include an e-auction centre and research and development section. “As of now, the pepper growers have to go to Kerala to get the necessary tests of their produces conducted. If a centre comes up here, they need not go there,” he said.

Further, he assured that he would sanction five Kissan Suvidha Kendras for Chikkamagaluru district. “These centres will help farmers get all services they are entitled to at one centre”, he assured.

Black Gold League

The global conference was organised by Black Gold League (BGL), an institute that trains people in pepper cultivation. BGL chairman K.R. Keshava, in his key-note address, said the BGL was set up with the intention to spread awareness on pepper cultivation and train youngsters in taking up farming.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa said he would also pressurise the Centre to sanction a spices park in Chikkamagaluru. Besides this, he stressed upon the need for developing tourist spots in the district.

Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje, C.T. Ravi and others were present on the occasion. Hundreds of pepper growers from different states of the country and abroad attended the conference.