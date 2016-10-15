The master trainers deployed by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences to provide psycho-social consultancy and support to youth at the Yuva Spandana Kendras often deal with emotional cases arising out of social media usage.

“We had a girl who was depressed after her close friend did not ‘like’ a photo she had posted. Though the picture was liked by others in her friend list, she was upset at being ignored by her close friend,” said Dr. Pradeep Banandur, associate professor at the Centre for Public Health, NIMHANS.

Citing another case, he said one girl had come to the centre for consultation after her fiancé ignored her photograph on a social media platform. “She had started harbouring doubts about her fiancé’s commitment to the marriage,” Dr. Pradeep said.