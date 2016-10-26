Vegetable vendors went on a snap strike at the wholesale vegetable market in Bidar on Wednesday, against double taxation by government agencies.

Protestors said that the city municipal council was forcing them to pay market cess even after they had paid the agriculture produce marketing committee fees. Police officers who arrived on the spot, promised to arrange a meeting between the stake holders. Zahoor Bagwan and others led the protest.

Traders protest

Traders took out a protest against the delay in completion of the underground drainage project in the city on Wednesday. They marched from Ambedkar Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and shouted slogans against officers and contractors responsible for the delay. They submitted a memorandum to the government and dispersed.

They said that the project that was scheduled to be completed in 2012 was nowhere near completion after four years. Engineers had dug up the main road and traffic was blocked for months. This was affecting business on the road and surrounding areas, they said. They urged the government to speed up work. K. Gurumurthy, Sunil Bhavikatti, and others participated.