Well-known snake-catcher Kiran, popularly known as ‘snake’ Kiran, was hospitalised on Tuesday after he was bitten by a snake here.

Mr. Kiran was trying to catch a spectacled snake that had crept into the house of Nagaraj at Kote Road. By the time Mr. Kiran arrived at the spot, the reptile had hidden itself behind a metal sheet in the front yard of the house. When he tried to pull the sheet, the snake bit his forehand.

Out of danger

Mr. Kiran fell unconscious and he was taken to a private hospital. He is being treated at the intensive care unit and doctors have administered him anti-venom serum. The doctors said that Mr. Kiran was responding to the treatment and he was out of danger. Shivamogga Rural MLA Sharada Poorya Naik visited the hospital.

Mr. Kiran was bitten by a snake and was hospitalised in October 2015 too when he was on a similar mission.