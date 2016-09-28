The former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Shankar Munavalli has alleged that an MLA was creating hurdles for private investors in the implementation of the smart city project.

He told presspersons here on Tuesday that a group of private investors headed by a private real estate developer had proposed to develop five shopping malls at the 26 acres 32 guntas land located opposite the district court complex.

However, the MLA and his supporters influenced a former tahsildar to make illegal changes in the land-use pattern, although the latter was not empowered to do. A criminal case would be filed against the official soon, Mr. Munavalli said.