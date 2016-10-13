An earthquake measuring 1.6 on Richter scale with its epicentre at Hosalli (I) in Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district was recorded at the Seismic Centre at Sharanasirasagi village in the outskirts of Kalaburagi city at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to reports on Thursday, people of Hosalli (I) and surrounding villages apparently heard strange sounds from beneath the earth three to four days prior to the quake. Wednesday’s earthquake lasted two or three seconds.

Officials in the district administration confirmed the earthquake and said a team of officials from the revenue department visited the village and assured the people that there was no need for panic as the magnitude of the earthquake was insignificant.

No loss of public or private property or life has been reported.