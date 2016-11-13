Tourist arrivals to the city have seen a fall in the wake of scarcity of cash. While some State-controlled tourist destinations are accepting the banned notes, others are not.

Also, most restaurants, that are not equipped to swipe debit cards, are refusing to accept the banned notes. Speaking to The Hindu , Mysuru Tourism Forum chairman B.S. Prashanth admitted tourism was impacted owing to lack of spendable money. “Since there is rush in banks across the country, tourists are opting to stay away until the situation is normal,” he said.

Business has come down by 50 per cent in the travel industry, he said. Some travel agencies are receiving the old notes for air ticket bookings. Meanwhile, reservations in high-end hotels had not been affected since transactions were mostly done online.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru palace has been accepting the old notes. “We will accept them till Monday,” palace board director T. Venkatesh said.

But, the Mysuru zoo is not accepting them. However, zoo executive director Kamala Karikalan said the decision has not impacted footfall and claimed that over 5,000 people visited the zoo and about 1,000 tourists arrived at Karanji Lake Nature Park.