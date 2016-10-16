The kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl that allegedly took place near Hassan on Wednesday, came to light on Saturday, when a complaint was registered at the Women’s Police Station in Hassan.

Based on the information given by her family, a case has been registered for kidnap and assault with intent to outrage her modesty, besides relevant sections of POCSO.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. The family members said Raghu, who was known to the girl, offered to drop her home on his two-wheeler when she was waiting for a bus after college. The accused instead took her to a secluded spot. Later, another person joined him and they raped her.

The police have not yet recorded her statement, No arrests have been made.