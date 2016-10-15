The Hassan police arrested six women, including two students, on charges of involvement in murder reported in the recent months in Hassan district, on Thursday evening. The arrested belong to one family. They allegedly murdered women and took away their gold jewellery.

The arrested are Roopa, Parvathamma, Latha, Shwetha, Srinidhi and Divya. Among them, Srinidhi (18), is pursuing a B.E. degree at a private college in Hassan, and Divya (21) is studying B.Sc. The six were allegedly involved in the murders of Sannamma, a resident of Kanigere village in Alur, Akhtar Unnisa and Vatsala of Hassan town.

Previous cases

R.K. Shahapurwad, Superintendent of Police, said the team was headed by Roopa, who was earlier accused in theft cases in Banavara police station limits in Arsikere taluk. The gang used to lure women to secluded places and take away their jewellery. They murdered them and disposed off the bodies in different places.

The police arrested the women while investigating the case of the missing Sannamma (80) in Alur taluk. The woman, a traditional marriage broker, was contacted by Roopa and her elder sister Parvathi, in the guise of finding a suitable match for a girl in the family. Sannamma was taken to a secluded place near Uddur near Hassan, and given a drink mixed with sleeping pills. Once she went to sleep, the accused smothered her and took away 50 gms of gold jewellery on her person before throwing her body near Uddur tank. The body was found on October 6.

Second incident

Similarly, the gang developed a friendship with Vatsala, a resident of Agrahara Beedi in Hassan town, and took her to another sister Latha’s place in Srirama Nagar, in the city on August 4 this year, and killed her for 30 gms of gold. Her body was thrown near Hassan-Shettihalli Road. The younger members were given the task of disposing off the bodies.

The police suspect the role of three others in the incidents.