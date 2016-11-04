New role:Venkatesh, Periyapatna MLA, Mallige Veeresh, M.K. Somashekar, Krishnaraja MLA, and H.A. Venkatesh were among those appointed to various boards from Mysuru.

The long-awaited appointments to Boards and Corporations finally happened with six from Mysuru, the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, becoming chairpersons. Among the appointees, two are MLAs.

Venkatesh, Periyapatna MLA, surprised political circles here with his appointment as chairperson of Bangalore Development Authority. The position had been held by the Chief Minister since the last three years.

M.K. Somashekar, who represents the Krishnaraja constituency, was appointed chairman of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation. Incidentally, the silk weaving factory falls in his constituency.

R. Dhruvakumar was appointed chairman of the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Congress spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh, who earlier served as syndicate member of University of Mysore, was appointed to Mysore Paints and Varnishes Ltd. (MPVL).

Mallige Veeresh, who has served as chairperson of MPVL in the past, was appointed to the Zoo Authority of Karnataka as its chairperson. Former Deputy Mayor Siddaraju was appointed to Karnataka Exhibition Authority. Puttaranga Shetty, MLA, was appointed to Karnataka Road Development Corporation.

Mr. Venkatesh, who is also the Congress spokesperson, told The Hindu that official communication on the appointments had been received by all on Thursday. Thanking the Chief Minister and KPCC president G. Parameshwar, Mr. Venkatesh said he would strive for the growth of MPVL. MPVL is considered the one of its kind in the country to manufacture voters’ ink. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the erstwhile Mysore king, had established it in 1937.

While Mr. Venkatesh will assume charge on Monday, Ms. Veeresh, Mr. Dhruvakumar and Mr. Siddaraju are expected to take charge on Friday.