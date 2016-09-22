Dalit activists here have demanded that the City Municipal Council provide sites for the 84 pourakarmikas and 150 workers recruited through an outsourcing agency by making use of the urban body’s properties in the city.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mari Joseph, State convener of the Dalit Vimochana Manava Hakkugala Vedike, said that the CMC had recently adopted a resolution to grant sites for 43 pourakarmikas. The council cited non- availability of land to allot sites to the remaining workers. “We have collected records through the Right to Information Act ... CMC has 108 acres of land, besides 350 vacant sites. When so much of land is available in the city limits why aren’t all the workers allotted sites?” he asked. Further, he alleged that land and sites belonging to the CMC have been encroached upon by influential people, he added.

“When we enquired about the vacant sites with the CMC officials, they claimed ignorance. CMC should identify its properties and erect boards to claim its ownership,” he said.