Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik and badminton ace Ashwini Ponnappa will take part in the inauguration of Dasara sports.

Rio Olympics silver medallist P.V. Sindhu and bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will not attend the inauguration of the Dasara sports meet owing to busy schedules, said Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep on Monday.

The committee had been awaiting confirmation from the sports stars. “They are busy with international engagements and will be unable to make it to the Dasara event,” Mr. Randeep told The Hindu . The Dasara sports meet, which is part of the annual Dasara festivities, sees participation from sportspersons from different parts of the State.

Meanwhile, badminton ace Ashwini Ponnappa and first Indian woman Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik have confirmed participation at the inaugural ceremony to grace the sports meet, Mr. Randeep said.

Ms. Malik, who hails from Sonepat in Haryana, won a silver medal in shot-put at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. She was confined to a wheelchair since 1999 owing to a spinal tumour that paralysed her from waist down.