Hundreds participate, want murder probe speeded up

A silent march seeking steps to expedite investigation into the murder of rationalist M.M. Kalburgi was taken out in Dharwad on Tuesday, which was his first death anniversary. The march was taken out from the late scholar’s residence at Kalyannagar to RLS College grounds, where a public meeting was held.

Wives of Prof. Kalburgi and other slain rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare participated in the march, along with hundreds of writers and members of over 100 different organisations from across the State.

Meanwhile, various organisations in Hubballi took out a silent march seeking the arrest of those responsible for Prof. Kalburgi’s murder. Led by the Dr. Kalburgi Sahitya Sampada Vedike, the silent march proceeded to the Mini Vidhana Soudha, where a memorandum was submitted to the Tahsildar.

Campaign

The murder sent shockwaves across the literary establishment and triggered a campaign that saw writers return their State-endowed honours. The writers demanded a speedy trial, protection of freedom of expression, and passing of an anti-superstitious practices legislation — all of which remain unfulfilled.

Common link



Investigative agencies suspect that the Goa-based Hindutva group, Sanatan Sanstha, carried out the assassinations of three rationalists — Narendra Dabholkar (August 2013, Pune), Govind Pansare (February 2015, Kolhapur), and M.M. Kalburgi. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the Kalburgi case provided the forensic evidence linking the three murders. Ballistic reports by Forensic Science Laboratories, Bengaluru, showed that 7.65 mm country-made pistols were used in all three incidents. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing Dabholkar’s murder, is waiting reconfirmation of this from tests conducted by Scotland Yard, London.

The first breakthrough came when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra police probing Pansare’s murder arrested Sameer Gaekwad, a Sanatan member. He has now been charged, and the SIT is on the lookout for others involved.

Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested Veerendra Tawade, an ENT specialist and member of the Sanatan Sanstha, who is accused of arranging weapons and logistics.

The CID in Karnataka is still waiting to interrogate Tawade in the Kalburgi murder case. It is now confirmed that neither Tawade nor Gaekwad pulled the trigger though both are believed to be conspirators.

Investigators have identified two other Sanatan members — Vinay Pawar and Sarang Akolkar — suspected to have carried out the attacks, who are absconding. The CID is also on the look out for one Rudra Patil, another sadhak an accused in the 2010 Goa blasts. His presence at Kalburgi’s house was allegedly corroborated through a sketch by witnesses.

Much deferred Bill



Meanwhile, the proposed Bill on superstitious practices — now named Eradication of Human Sacrifices and other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2016 — has been referred to a sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa after being deferred numerous times.