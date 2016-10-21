The Jamati Mashavarati Ijlas, a congregation of Ulemas, Muslim intellectuals and representatives from different organisations, has decided to launch a signature campaign on October 23 in Kalaburagi city in favour of triple talaq and as a show of support to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB)on this issue.

The Ijlas, organised under the banner of Seerat Committee, was held on Wednesday night.

In a message read out in his absence at the meeting, former Minister Qamarul Islam said the people at large and Muslims in particular should identify the ideology which is working behind the BJP-led NDA government at the centre, which filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the triple talaq and at the same time released a questionnaire in the law commission website.

Mr. Qamarul called upon the community to remain united and stand by the side the AIMPLB in its opposition to the “blatant efforts to dilute the Sharia laws”.

He also announced that a public meeting would be held in Kalaburagi city in the first week of November. This public meeting would be attended by the members of the AIMPLB.