The newly floated Uttar Karnataka Horata Samithi headed by RTI activist Bhimappa Gadad has launched a signature campaign to elicit public opinion on carving a new State of North Karnataka, citing continued negligence of the region by successive governments.

Announcing this here on Tuesday, Mr. Gadad said questionnaire were being distributed to nearly 3 crore people of the State. Already, over 2 lakh people signed in favour of the new State, while 39,000 were opposed to it.

He said the proposed new State of North Karnataka should be formed bringing 80 taluks of 13 districts under its territorial jurisdiction spread over an area of 1.87 lakh sq.km. and consisting of 96 assembly segments, 12 parliamentary constituencies and 22 legislative council constituencies.

He also appealed to the people of the State in general and NK region in particular to read the comprehensive document brought out by retired IAS officer S.M. Jamdar to know the extent of negligence towards the region by those in power.