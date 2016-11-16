Following growing demands to drop Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait from the State Cabinet for viewing objectionable images on his cellphone, some of his supporters staged a flash protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday.

According to them, Mr. Sait was not watching any pornographic videos or objectionable pictures of women on his cellphone during Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Raichur recently. He was “just browsing” Whatsapp messages. But the Bharatiya Janata Party and other groups have been trying to gain political mileage by organising protests against “a minority community Minister” to demand his resignation, they contended.

In a memorandum submitted to the State government, through Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, they requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to drop Mr.. Sait from his Cabinet.

Jabiullah, M.J. Khan, Ubedullah and others were present.