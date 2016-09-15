K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, has demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to tender his resignation owing moral responsibility for the failure to protect the interests of Karnataka in the Cauvery river water sharing dispute.

The legal team that represented Karnataka in the dispute also failed to apprise the Supreme Court on the low water storage in the reservoirs in Cauvery river basin here, he told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Mr. Eshwarappa expressed displeasure against the manner in which the State government tackled the law and order that Karnataka faced following the Supreme Court order. If Mr. Siddaramaiah takes a decision to stop release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, the Opposition parties in Karnataka will stand by him, he said.

He also flayed Mr. Siddaramaiah for requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the dispute.

To conceal his failure to handle the problem, Mr. Siddaramaiah is taking the name of Mr. Modi, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Eshwarappa also addressed the working committee meeting of Scheduled Tribe wing of Bharatiya Janata Party district unit.