Siddaramaiah should approach Mahadayi tribunal with Parrikar’s letter, says Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP party president B S Yeddyurappa and Nirmala Seetharaman, Union minister of State for Commerce & Industry, at the iinauguration of the state level BJP Social media IT conclave, at Palace Ground, in Bengaluru on August 06, 2017. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

more-in

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Saturday suggested that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approach the Mahadayi River Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) with the letter written to him by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and appeal for interim relief for use of 7.56 tmcft of water for drinking purpose.

This is despite the fact that Mr. Parikkar’s letter — written to Mr. Yeddyurappa and not to the State government — states that the offer for talks made by him over the issue is “without prejudice to our rights and contentions before the Honourable Tribunal”.

Addressing a presspersons along with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar and MP for Dharwad Pralhad Joshi here on Saturday, Mr. Yeddyurappa claimed that the letter could be used to claim water even though it was addressed to him, if the Chief Minister placed it before the tribunal. Mr. Yeddyurappa said legal experts had also opined that it was possible.

When it was pointed out that MWDT chairman N.S. Panchal, during a hearing held in Hubballi a few years ago, had observed that representations from any organisation or party of the riparian States should come through the respective government, Mr. Yeddyurappa refused to budge and claimed that his proposal was based on expert’s opinion.

On why Mr. Parrikar had not replied to earlier letters by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but instead replied to him, Mr. Yeddyurappa said it was the result of continuous efforts by BJP leaders of the State who were keen on resolving the long-pending issue. Taking exception to the Chief Minister’s comment that it was all political gimmick, Mr. Yeddyurappa pointed out that Mr. Siddaramaiah had now written to Mr. Parrikar again based on the same letter.

He alleged that the Congress had been doing politics over the Mahadayi issue from the beginning, and now Goa Congress unit president Shantaram Naik had opposed allowing Karnataka to utilise the river water for drinking purpose. “If Mr. Siddaramaiah is really keen on resolving the issue, he should ask Mr. Naik to cooperate with Mr. Parrikar in initiating a dialogue,” he said.