Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ruled out any proposal to hand over the investigation into the deaths of RSS workers to Central agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State police was competent to handle the investigation relating to the cases. “Where is the need to hand over cases to NIA or CBI?” the Chief Minister asked, even as he cited the continuing probe into the murder of RSS worker Rudresh by the Bengaluru City police.

The BJP is unnecessarily creating law and order problems in the State by making false and baseless allegations for their narrow electoral gains, Mr. Siddaramaiah said referring to the charges levelled against the Government by the party and their protests against the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi.

Strongly justifying the Government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanthi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the 18th century warrior king was a nationalist, who had fought four wars against the British in a bid to drive them out of the country. He was even forced to keep his two sons as hostages with the British.

He said the BJP was misleading the public by distorting history. Far from being an anti-Hindu, as the BJP sought to portray Tipu, the then ruler of Mysuru had been a benefactor to a total of 156 temples including the temples in Srirangapatna, Nanjangud and Sringeri.

Had he been anti-Hindu and destroyed temples, why would the temple of Ranganathaswsamy exist adjacent to his fort in Srirangapatna, he questioned and urged the BJP to learn history instead of distorting it for their political ends.

Denying the BJP’s charge that the State Government was celebrating Tipu Jayanthi to appease Muslims for the votes, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was nothing wrong in celebrating the ruler’s birth anniversary when the Shivaji Jayanthi and Rani Abbakka Jayanthi are celebrated.

Meanwhile, several BJP workers including MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Pratap Simha were arrested when they tried to take out a march from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside Mysuru Palace to Deputy Commissioner’s office in protest against the State Government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanthi.