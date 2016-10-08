Seeking to reaffirm his bond with Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that the district had witnessed an unprecedented volume of development works during his tenure. He added that he would return to live in Mysuru.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a series of developmental works, he sought to remind the gathering that his roots were in Mysuru. “I was born in a village near here. I studied in Mysuru city and practised law here. I will come back to stay here in future,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that during his tenure at the helm of the State, about 1,000 km of road has been laid in Mysuru district, at a cost of Rs. 1,580 crore, and 26 buildings built using Rs. 226 crore. Also, a 24x7 drinking water project has been taken up under JNNURM at a cost of Rs. 233 crore. Another drinking water project costing Rs. 156 crore will be taken up under the Centre’s Amrut scheme, he said.

He also referred to the project taken up by the government to lay a concrete top on Sayyaji Rao Road, Albert Victor Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Nelson Mandela Road, etc. “None of the previous governments were able to install a statue of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at Hardinge Circle. It was done during our tenure,” he said.

Thin gathering

However, he appeared irked by the thin gathering at the public function organised to lay the foundation stone for the development works. “But the people of Mysuru do not seem to be interested in attending the programmes being launched for them,” he said.

The programme began almost two hours behind the scheduled time of 11.15 a.m. Though the organisers had made seating arrangements for a large number of people, the poor turnout had them hurriedly rolling down the sides of the shamiana to cover up the empty chairs.

District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa said Mr. Siddaramaiah has been through a lot in the last two months. “He lost his elder son, Rakesh. Soon after, the Cauvery dispute presented him another challenge,” he said.