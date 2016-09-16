Members of the Udupi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) laid a siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Wednesday for what they termed failure of the Siddaramaiah government to protect the interest of farmers in the State.

Addressing the protesters, Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, president of the district unit of the BJP, said that the Siddaramaiah government had shown little interest in solving river water disputes which the State had with Goa and Tamil Nadu. “When there was less inflow into the reservoirs due to poor monsoon in the Cauvery basin region, Mr. Siddaramaiah should have anticipated the problem and worked out a solution,” he said.

On the other hand, Udupi district received heavy rain, but the government had not taken any steps to use it, which simply emptied into the sea. This despite the fact that the water table was declining in the district. The government should rejuvenate the ponds, lakes and dig percolation pits and also construct vented dams to conserve water and increase the water table.

Though the government had spent Rs. 600 crore on the Varahi Irrigation Project in the district, it was progressing at a slow pace. As only the first phase works had been completed, the farmers were unable to enjoy its full benefit. There were complaints of irregularities in the implementation of the project, which should be probed into, he said. The shortage of sand had affected all people in the district. As a result, people were buying sand at high prices. This had also affected construction of houses for the poor under schemes such as Indira Awaas Yojana, Basava Vasati Yojane and Ambedkar Vasati Yojane.

The farmers in the coastal districts should be given rights over “Kumki” land. The government had not paid subsidy of Rs. 300 crore to dairy farmers in the State, Mr. Hegde said.