Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the re-induction of K.J. George into his Cabinet stating that he had gone by the demand made by the BJP leaders after a charge was levelled against Mr. George following the suicide of a Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy a couple of months ago that Mr. George can be re-inducted after he is cleared of the charge.

“I would like to remind Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar that I did not file a B report before court clearing the charge against Mr. George and it was the investigating agencies that filed the report after a thorough investigation.

“Mr. Shettar and other BJP leaders themselves had said that Mr. George can be re-inducted after he was cleared of the charge in court and I have done it now,” the Chief Minister said.

Talking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that this year’s Dasara celebrations in Mysuru would be simple and as per tradition followed all these years.

On the delay in the appointment of chairmen and members of different boards and corporations in the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he had not discussed this issue with the party high command and after consulting the party high command, appointments to boards and corporations would be taken up.

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, Minister of State for Tourism and IT and BT Priyank Kharge, Umesh Jadav, Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister, Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh, Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh and other senior officials were present.