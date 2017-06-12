CM, Congress slam Amit Shah; seek apology

more-in

Ahead of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State party president G. Parameshwara on Sunday slammed BJP national president Amit Shah for calling Mahatma Gandhi a “chatur baniya” (a very clever Baniya – the trading caste). They demanded an apology from him for “insulting” the Father of the Nation.

Mr. Siddaramaiah condemned Mr. Shah’s “disparaging” remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, and said it was unfortunate that he identified even the Mahatma with his caste.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dr. Parameshwara said: “By using such bad language against Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Shah has insulted the people of the country and freedom fighters who have laid down their lives for the country.” Mr. Shah must immediately tender an unconditional apology to the nation, he said.

A legal cell of the KPCC has planned a protest against the BJP president’s remark.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Meanwhile, the State Congress leadership will utilise Mr. Gandhi’s visit to Bengaluru on Monday to galvanise the party cadre as it gears up for the State legislative Assembly elections next year.

He will address a general body meeting of the KPCC at Jnana Jyothi auditorium in the city at 3 p.m., and over 1,500 members are expected to attend.

Mr. Gandhi is visiting the State for the first visit after granting an extension to Dr. Parameshwara as KPCC president and appointment of K.C. Venugopal, MP, as the AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, Dr. Parameshwara, Mr. Venugopal, Karnataka MPs, two KPCC vice-presidents, Ministers, legislators, former legislators, zilla panchayat presidents and vice-presidents, block, taluk and district office-bearers will attend the meeting.

Giving details of Mr. Gandhi’s visit, Dr. Parameshwara said that the AICC vice-president will speak on the challenges before the Congress both at the national as well as the State level. He is also likely to spell out the party’s campaign style to take on the Narendra Modi government’s anti-people policies.

With several party leaders airing differences with Ministers in districts, Mr, Gandhi will also focus on the need to iron out differences among the rank and file of the party to ensure unity in organisation.

He is also scheduled to attend the release of National Herald’s commemorative publication “India at a Crossroads: 70 years of Independence” at Ambedkar Bhavan. Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari is the chief guest of the function. Associated Journals Ltd. chairman Motilal Vora will attend.