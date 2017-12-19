Siddaramaiah assures Rahul of a gift next year

more-in

In reaction to election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday suspected that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) may have been tampered with.

He was talking to reporters in Yadgir on Monday before leaving for Ballari district. “Despite the anti-incumbency and a Congress undercurrent, the BJP has won in Gujarat. Therefore, I suspect that the EVMs may have been tampered with,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. “Many developed countries have returned back to traditional ballot paper for elections,” he said. Although congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party’s victories, the Chief Minister reiterated that Mr. Modi’s popularity has “come down”. “If there was popularity, the BJP would have had a clean sweep in both the States. We [Congress] gained more percentages of votes than the BJP despite the continuous campaigns by Mr. Modi and Amit Shah, BJP president, and the huge spendings.”

He, however, conceded defeat and said that the lack of network and strong leadership may have caused the party’s defeat in Gujarat. “Therefore, I consider that ours [Congress] is an improved performance,” he added. Mr. Siddaramaiah also assured the newly elected president of AICC Rahul Gandhi of Karnataka giving a gift [of the party’s victory in next year’s Assembly elections] as people of the State will not accept communal forces coming to power. “Ananth Kumar Hegde, Union Minister, and other leaders of the BJP are trying to disturb communal harmony for political mileage. But, I say that people who believe in Basaveshwara, Ambedkar, Kanaka and Kuvempu won’t elect those forces,” he added. Expressing the confidence that his party will have a clear majority in the State next year, the Chief Minister said that there is no question of taking help from the Janata Dal (Secular) in forming the government. This time, the Janata Dal(S) will not even register the numbers that it had in the last Assembly elections, he asserted.