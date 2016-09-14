Siblings Subhash and Santosh, of SBI Officers’ Association Education Society (SBIOAES) School, have won the city-level contest of ‘Dell Champs-2016’ and will represent Hubballi in the national finals in October.

At the city-level contest held here recently, the duo competed with 47 teams from 25 schools. They will now compete with the winners from 45 cities across the country for the national title.

Dell India has been conducting the interactive technology-based quiz for the past five years. Students of classes 5 to 8 can compete alongside their parent or sibling. In all, 2,000 students from 45 cities across the country are participating in the event this year.

In addition to this, an online contest is being held in 20 other cities, the company said in a release.