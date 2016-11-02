Shyamala Bhandary, member of Karnataka State Commission for Women, has resigned from her post.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Ms. Bhandary said that she was appointed member of the Commission on June 21, 2014. She had carried out her duties sincerely.

But Chairperson of the commission, Manjula Manasa, had resigned on the direction of the State government, though she had eight more months to go.

The commission was an independent body and created through a statute. It had its own procedure to appoint and for the termination of the chairperson. It was wrong to ask the chairperson to resign before the completion of her term and the reasons for the decision were not known.

Besides being violation of provisions of law, it was a bad precedent. Hence, she did not wish to continue as member of the commission for the remaining period, Ms. Bhandary said.

An advocate, Ms. Bhandary has been a Congress leader for nearly three decades. But she had kept away from politics for the last two years after being appointed as member of the commission, the release said.