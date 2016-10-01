District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa handing over the keys of a hearse to K.R. Hospital authorities in Mysuru on Friday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The ‘Shraddhanjali Vahana’ service was launched here on Friday with district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa handing over the keys of a hearse to the K.R. Hospital authorities.

The hearse will be used to shift the mortal remains from the hospital to houses.

Dr. Mahadevappa said the service will be available round-the-clock for relatives of the dead.

He assured them that they would only have a nominal fee to use the service.

Meanwhile, hospital sources said the hearse can be hired for Rs. 9.50 for every kilometre, but only for transporting mortal remains.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent S. Chandrashekar, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director B. Krishnamurthy, and Chief Administrative Officer B.G. Indiramma were among those present on the occasion.