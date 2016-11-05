charred remains:Firefighters took over two hours to put out the fire at a bike showroom in Bidar on Friday.— PHOTO: GOPICHAND T.

Around 100 bikes were burnt when Jai Bhavani showroom caught fire in Bidar in the early hours of Friday. No one was injured.

However, it was some time before someone noticed fumes coming out of the showroom on Mannalli road near Gumpa and called the police control room. They, in turn, called the Fire and Emergency Services office. By the time firefighters turned up at the spot, the fire had spread across the basement godown. After an operation of nearly two hours, the fire was doused. The police said the loss is still being estimated.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam inspected the site.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari said he has asked City Municipal Council officers to check if the owners had violated any building bylaws as they were found to be using the basement for storage instead of for parking.