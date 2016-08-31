Geeta Dabholkar, Umatayi Pansare, and Umadevi Kalburgi, spouses of the three slain rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, and M.M. Kalburgi, leading a silent march in Dharwad on Tuesday. — Photo: Girish Pattanashetti

Speakers vent their ire against State government for its failure to nab culprits

Amid a steady downpour, activists, writers and artistes gathered in Dharwad to mark the first death anniversary of scholar and rationalist M.M. Kalburgi here on Tuesday.

They urged the State government to make a formal statement about its “genuine commitment” in bringing the investigation into Kalburgi’s murder to a logical end within “a reasonable time of two weeks.”

A resolution passed by the meeting in the home town of Kalburgi said the umbrella organisation formed to press for this demand would be compelled to intensify the campaign if the government failed to make a commitment.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the speakers vented their ire against the State government for its failure to nab culprits even a year after his death.

Senior Kannada writer Chandrashekhar Patil said despite assurances by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, none was arrested.

He demanded to know why there was no headway despite indications that there were similarities between the killings of Kalburgi and rationalists from Maharashtra, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar. The Congress government of the State should show greater responsibility and ensure that the investigation into Kalburgi’s case was taken to its logical end, he said.

‘Approach court’



Pansare’s daughter-in-law Megha Pansare suggested that Kalburgi’s family approach the High Court seeking directions to speed up investigation. In Maharashtra, investigations were speeded up only after the families of Pansare and Dabholkar moved the High Court, which in turn issued directions to the investigating agencies, Ms. Pansare said.