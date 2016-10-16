The shortlist for The Hindu Prize, 2016, instituted to recognise the best in Indian literary fiction was announced at The Hindu Lit for Life Annual Lecture on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The shortlist: Half of What I Say by Anil Menon; Jinnah Often Came To Our House by Kiran Doshi; Kalkutta by Kunal Basu; The Adivasi Will Not Dance by Hansda Sowendra Shekhar; and The Island of Lost Girls by Manjula Padmanabhan. The winner will be announced at the Lit for Life in January 2017.

The announcement was made by K. Satchidanandan, chairperson of the jury.