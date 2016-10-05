A short film directed by Hassan-based youth C.S. Jayaprakash was screened at the All Lights India International Film Festival held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad last month.

The short film titled "2D – Dimensions of Thinking" received good response from well-known personalities, who watched the movie at the festival.

Jayaprakash, who studied MSc. (Psychology), has been attracted to theories of Sigmond Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis. He wrote a script based on the thinking process of human mind and developed the screenplay. With the help of his friends Shakeel Ahmed and Suhas H.N., he shot the film. While Shakeel Ahmed scored music for the film, Suhas handled cinematography.

“This is entirely a Hassan-based movie. The people in the film and technicians are all residents of the town. In fact, we used the movie camera normally used to video record weddings. We completed the shooting with the available resources. We are happy for being able to reach the international festival,” Mr. Jayashankar told presspersons here on Wednesday.

This team has spent over Rs.3.5 lakh for the movie production. Both Shakeel Ahmed and Suhas have their private studios. The film was edited at Suhas’s studio and music and dubbing was at Shakeel Ahmed’s studio. “Had we hired a high-quality camera, we would have had to spend a lot. But, we took it as a challenge to make a movie with little expenditure and succeed in the efforts. We have got a certificate from the Censor Board as well,” Jayaprakash said.

The team has plans to make a low-budget feature film if he gets the requisite financial support. “I have a few scripts in my mind. Our team is ready for another experiment. However, we need support,” he said.