Entries have been invited for the second edition of the short film competition ‘Ambegaalu-2’, held under the aegis of Bellimandala, the district unit of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, in association with Yugadharma Janapada Samithi.

Each short film, including title cards, should not exceed 25 minutes in duration.

Films shot with any camera, including mobile phone cameras, will be accepted.

The application form can be availed from Deepak fuel outlet, B.H. Road. November 20 is the last date to submit the application.

The short-films should reach the organisers by December 31. For details, call 9844456505 and 9449284495.