A short film directed by a Hassan-based youth, C.S. Jayaprakash, was screened at the All Lights India International Film Festival held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad last month.

The short film, titled 2D – Dimensions of Thinking, received good response from well-known personalities at the festival. Jayaprakash, an M.Sc. holder in psychology, is a fan of the theories of Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis. The film’s script is based on the human thought process. He shot the film with the help of his friends Shakeel Ahmed and Suhas H.N. While Mr. Ahmed scored the film’s music, Mr. Suhas handled the cinematography. “This is entirely a Hassan-based movie. The people in the film and the technicians are all residents of the town. In fact, we used a camera normally used to record weddings. We are happy we managed to reach the international festival,” Mr. Jayaprakash said.

The team spent over Rs. 3.5 lakh on producing the film. Both Mr. Ahmed and Mr. Suhas have their private studios. The film was edited at Mr. Suhas’ studio, while music and dubbing was done at Mr. Ahmed’s studio. “Had we used a high-quality camera, we would have had to spend a lot more. But we took it up as a challenge, making a movie with a small budget, and we succeeded,” Mr. Jayaprakash said.