The nationwide strike called by the central trade unions demanding higher minimum wages, social security for unorganised sectors, among other demands, received mixed response in Yadgir district on Friday.

Shops, business establishments, hotels and commercial trades shut down operations for the day. However, schools and colleges run by the Education Department and private institutions functioned as usual.

According to sources, a few nationalised banks supported the strike, while others functioned as usual.

Services of State-run transport that were suspended till 2.30 p.m., resumed thereafter. There was no impact on the services of private vehicles and autorickshaws and passengers arriving by trains reached their destinations by autorickshaws without any trouble.

Workers of labour unions and activists of AIUTUC, CITU, JCTU, AIAWU and other organisations and also workers of anganwadis participated in a procession taken out from the Central Bus Stand to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They condemned what they called the Union government’s anti-labour policy. They urged the governments to fulfil their long-pending demands immediately.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the authorities.

There were no untoward incidents, Superintendent of Police Vinayaka Patil told The Hindu.

Though bus services resumed by 2.30 p.m. in the district, Yadgir division, which includes Yadgir, Shahapur, Surpur and Gurmitkal depots, suffered around Rs. 10 lakh loss, according to Santosh Gogeri, Divisional Controller.