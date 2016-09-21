parking conundrum:Ahead of the Mysuru Shopping Festival 2016, organisers are concerned about the lack of parking space on D. Devaraj Urs Road, the city’s shopping hub.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Shopkeepers take up about 30 p.c. of the parking space on D. Devaraj Urs Road

The maiden Mysuru Shopping Festival 2016, scheduled to begin on Saturday, has brought to focus the acute scarcity of parking space on D. Devaraj Urs Road, the city’s shopping hub.

For a long time, shoppers have been complaining about the encroachment of parking space by shopkeepers, who park their four-wheelers throughout the day.

With absence of parking space identified as one of the main reasons stores on the road are losing business to e-commerce firms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, the Mysuru Shopping Festival’s organising committee is planning to hold talks with shopkeepers on the road and in other areas of the central business district to voluntarily keep the parking space in front of their shops vacant for shoppers.

Space taken

Usually, at least 30 per cent of the 300 to 350 four-wheeler parking slots on the road are occupied by shopkeepers, a traffic policeman said. “We have called for a meeting of shopkeepers on D. Devaraj Urs Road to discuss the matter. We will request them to facilitate parking for shoppers,” said B.S. Prashant, chairman of the organising committee.

Mr. Prashant also made a strong case for early introduction of a pay-and-park system to discourage indefinite parking of vehicles on commercial roads.

In July, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had approved a proposal to collect an hourly parking fee of Rs. 5 for two-wheelers and Rs. 10 for four-wheelers in the central business district which covers D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Ashoka Road. But, the date of implementation of the system is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, shoppers visiting the central business district have continued to hunt for parking space.

The 43-day Mysuru Shopping Festival concludes on November 5.