Shivanagi, a small village in the district with about 20,000 people, has a rare distinction of having teachers in almost every household.

Though there has never been a headcount to find out exactly how many teachers this village has produced, every person here says Shivanagi has been a “village of teachers” since the British times.

Abdul Rehman Bagli (63), a retired teacher, is a third generation teacher in his family. Continuing the legacy is one of his sons, Sarfaraz Bagli, who is working as a lecturer in a private college in Bengaluru. No less than a dozen members of the Bagli family are teachers in various places across the State.

Mr. Abdul says that people of the village took to teaching when the British government encouraged local people to open voluntary schools in vernacular languages, which later received grants from the British authorities.

“The trend continued even after independence and even today, the villagers are producing teachers,” he said. Two families here — Baglis and Chattarkis — have particularly taken to this field and encouraged others.

Abdul Razak Chattarki, teaching in KCP Science College in Vijayapura, says that over 10 people from his family work as teachers and in the Education Department. His younger brother is also a lecturer in an aided college.

Shakeel Ahmed Mudhol, retired teacher from Urdu School in Ron taluk of Gadag district, said, “From Mysuru to Bidar, every district has teachers from Shivanagi. In fact, many teachers are even working in schools in Maharashtra.” At least 25 of his family members are teachers, including his wife who is in the Urdu government primary school in Hubballi.

I.A. Bagli, a young teacher hailing from the village, said many in this generation pursued higher education to become professors or lecturers. “Since the recruitment to government schools has almost stopped, many graduates of the village are working in private institutions hoping that they will one day join government service,” he said.

The Education Department officials acknowledge this phenomenon.

Srishail Biradar, DDPI, said having such a unique village in the district is a matter of great pride. “Elders have passed on the passion for teaching to the younger lot,” he said.