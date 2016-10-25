The 36-year-old has 14 cases against him

The police here have arrested Sadiq (36), a resident of M.K.K. Road in the city, by invoking the Goonda (The Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum-Grabbers) Act against him.

The charges of involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, assault and dacoity were levelled against the arrested and 14 cases were booked in various police stations against him.

The police have also opened a rowdy-sheet against him.

In wake of the alleged continuance of the arrested in unlawful activities , the police had submitted a proposal to Deputy Commissioner V.P. Ikkeri to invoke the Goonda Act against him.

After getting necessary approval from the Deputy Commissioner, the police arrested Sadiq and sent him to the Central Prison in Kalaburagi.

