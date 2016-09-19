In a video message to his friends on WhatsApp, Akbar Basha alleges he has not been paid so far

: Akbar Basha, a resident of Sagar city in Shivamogga district and working as a driver in the city of Najran, Saudi Arabia, has alleged ill-treatment by his employer and has requested for help from the Indian government.

Mr. Basha went to Saudi Arabia 14 months ago. In a video message sent to his friends on WhatsApp, he has alleged that his employer had not paid him so far. “On demanding salary, the employer began to harass me. I was assaulted and verbally abused. My passport is with him and he is demanding 5,000 Saudi Riyal to return it,” he alleged.

He has said that he had informed the officers of Consulate General of India in Jeddah about his ordeal.

“The officers asked me to furnish my passport to send me back to India. I am not in the position to get back the passport from my employer,” he said.

In the video message, Mr. Basha has said that he was sleeping on pavements in Jeddah and did not have money even to purchase food. He has requested Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to help him to return back to his hometown Sagar. His wife and two children are staying with his mother Jubeda in Sagar. Earlier, he was working as a construction worker here. Jubeda told presspersons on Sunday that her son went to Saudi Arabia by borrowing a loan from friends and relatives to improve the financial condition of the family. “My son is in distress. I request the government to take measures for his safe return,” she said.