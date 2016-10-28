The meeting of Shivamogga City Corporation on Thursday was adjourned for a week following charges of corruption levelled by the BJP against Commissioner M.V. Tusharamani.

BJP member Mohan Reddy told the meeting that a resident of Gurupura locality had submitted an application seeking permission from the corporation to construct a commercial complex for Rs. 2.5 crore.

There was undue delay in sanctioning the permission. Mr. Reddy said when he requested Ms. Tusharamani to take action, she demanded bribe from the property owner.

Ms. Tusharamani termed the allegations personally motivated. “Mr. Reddy had approached the corporation seeking Rs. 10,000 as compensation for a person whose house was burnt in a fire mishap in his ward. As per existing rules, I sanctioned Rs. 4,000 as compensation. Frustrated over this, Mr. Reddy was levelling baseless charges against me,” she told presspersons.