Shiroor seer withdraws from contesting polls in Udupi

Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of Shiroor Mutt has withdrawn his nomination papers for elections from the Udupi Assembly constituency.

In a press release issued here on Friday, he said that he had desired a ticket from the BJP. Since he had not got it, he had filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate. However, senior leaders of the BJP from the Centre had urged him to withdraw his nomination papers. Besides, he was impressed by various schemes and programmes taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. “Hence, in order to support Mr. Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, I am withdrawing my nomination papers,” the seer said.