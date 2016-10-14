Bad decision?The State government has issued an order to shift the Veterinary Polyclinic in Hassan to Arkalgud.— File photo: Prakash Hassan

H.S. Prakash, MLA, and Patel Shivaram, the former MLC, have opposed the State government’s move to shift the veterinary polyclinic from Hassan to Arkalgud assembly constituency represented by A. Manju, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Minister in-charge of Hassan district.

The government had issued an order to this effect on October 3.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Prakash said the Minister shifted the polyclinic to his constituency for political reasons. “A polyclinic is needed in Hassan as it is a district centre. Being a Minister of Animal Husbandry, Mr. Manju should have got a polyclinic allotted to his constituency, instead of shifting the clinic that was already set up in Hassan,” he said.

Mr. Shivaram alleged that the Minister in-charge of the district was engaging in petty politics.

“If our party also wanted to engage in politics over development works, our leaders would have moved the government medical college to Holenarasipur. We do not engage in petty politics,” he said.

Both Mr. Prakash and Mr. Shivaram urged the government withdraw its order immediately.

The government in its order defended the move, citing that Hassan city already had a veterinary college with well-established clinic.