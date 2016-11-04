The former Minister and president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti Vaijnath Patil continued his tirade against the State government for its failure in effectively implementing Article 371(J) of the Constitution and demanded that the government shift the special cell constituted for executing the provisions of the amended Article from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said that the samiti will submit a copy of the resolution passed at a meeting organised by the samiti members from six districts of the Hyderabad Karnataka region and set one-month deadline for the government to shift the special cell to Kalaburagi and set up a Ministry to enforce Article 371(J) effectively.

Mr. Patil criticised the government for what he called indifferent attitude to remove ambiguities in Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Appointing a senior Minister from the Hyderabad Karnataka region as Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-committee on the implementation of Article 371(J) would help effectively implement the provisions providing special status to the region, he added.