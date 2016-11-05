Meeting of legislators planned in Hubballi on Nov. 21

N.H. Konaraddi, Navalgund MLA, has alleged that Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar is misleading the people on the Mahadayi dispute.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that Mr. Shettar was making false statements. It was Mr. Shettar who spoke about the meeting of chief ministers of the three riparian States. “First, he said the meeting will be held in Mumbai on October 21. When the meeting was not held on that date, he again said that it has been rescheduled to November 3. But that date too has passed and there are no signs of any meeting till date. It will be better if Mr. Shettar explains to the people and farmers on what basis he made those statements,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of politicising the issue, Mr. Konaraddi said that the party should articulate its stand on the issue and Mr. Shettar should shoulder the responsibility of convincing Goa Chief Minister Lakshmikant Parsekar to agree for an out-of-the-court settlement.

Mr. Konaraddi said a meeting of legislators of the Mahadayi riparian districts would be convened in Hubballi by November 21. It would discus the future course of action and the decision would be placed on the floor of the house at the legislature session to be held in Belagavi, he added.