Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for re-inducting K.J. George into the Cabinet saying that he [Mr. George] was yet to be absolved by courts.

He alleged that the government had put pressure on the CID to clear the name of the Minister who was facing allegations of driving Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy to suicide. This is nothing but an attempt to close the case, Mr. Shettar said.

He was speaking to presspersons in Janawada near Bidar where he came to visit flood-hit areas on Tuesday.

What was the hurry to make Mr. George a Minister again? When CID officers are sitting on sensational cases, including the murder of M.M. Kalburgi, why were they forced to expedite this case? he asked.

Mr. George had resigned following televised allegations by Mr. Ganapathy that as Home Minister, Mr. George had harassed him to such an extent that he had no way but to commit suicide. The former Minister has been re-inducted into the Cabinet after a CID inquiry proved the Minister was not responsible for the police officer’s death.

Though the CID has cleared him, a magistrate’s court had not absolved the former Minister, Mr Shettar observed.

He felt the Chief Minister’s aerial survey was not serious. He should have gone by road to meet the grieving farmers, he said.