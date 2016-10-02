The Shesha Vahanotsava of Bhudevi Kalyananayaki was held at Melkote in Mandya district on Saturday.

The Shesha Vahanotsava of Bhudevi Kalyananayaki was held amid religious fervour, on the occasion of Navaratri, in the temple town Melkote, in the district on Saturday.

A large number of devotees from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the south India thronged Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple to witness the annual event.

The decorated idol of Bhudevi Kalyananayaki was taken out in the procession around the temple while priests chanted vedic hymns.

According to sources at the temple, putting up of special decorations, pallakki utsav, lakshmi puja, shesha vahanotsava and other rituals will be conducted at the temple throughout Navaratri.