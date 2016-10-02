K. Annamalai, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police, called upon coffee planters to appoint outsiders as workers only after enquiring about their antecedents, here on Saturday. “It is better for you to enquire about their past and also inform the local police about those from distant places working in your farms,” he said.

He was speaking at the International Coffee Day programme organised by Karnataka Growers’ Federation (KGF) at a resort near here. He said that if people with criminal backgrounds were taken as workers, they could cause the planters trouble. “It is better to share information about your workers with the police,” he reiterated.

C.T. Ravi, MLA, said that coffee growers had been contributing to the ecosystem by growing trees on their farms. “Coffee growers have contributed a lot to the environment. Future generations should follow this model of development,” he said.

One of the coffee planters, Attikatte Jagannath, said there was a need for promoting coffee as a healthy drink in the country. “Hardly 10 crore people consume coffee in the country. Nearly 70 per cent of coffee grown in India is exported,” he said.