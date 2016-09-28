Sharana Samskriti Utsav 2016, a week-long programme, will be held at Sri Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga from October 7 to October 13.

Basavaprabhu Swami of Virakta Mutt, Davangere, addressing presspersons here recently said that the utsav will be kicked off with a cycle jatha.

A job fair will be organised on the first day.

Shivamurthy Muruga Sharana of Muruga Mutt will inaugurate a seminar, Chintan-Manthana. Eminent persons will speak on topics such as “religion — free from politics”, “exploitation-free society”, “addiction-free society” and “corruption-free society”.

On the occasion, five personalities will be honoured with the Muruga Sri Prashasthi for their contribution to different fields. A conference will be held to throw light upon the contribution of 12th century social reformers. Cultural events, spiritual programmes and traditional sports would be organised during the last three days of the utsav.