President of the Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association Kurubur Shanthakumar has criticised the State government for not taking the members of the Supreme Court constituted high-level technical team to the Kabini reservoir.

The team, led by G.S. Jha, has been constituted by Supreme Court to assess the ground realities of the Cauvery basin in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Shanthakumar, who is also the president of the Kabini Reservoir Command Area Farmers’ Welfare Association, has stated in a press release that the government should have taken the team to the “empty Kabini reservoir.”

‘Step-motherly treatment’

He expressed his surprise over the State government’s move of not taking the team to Kabini reservoir.

He accused the State government of meting out “step-motherly” treatment to Kabini farmers.

Mr. Shanthakumar said that he met the technical team at the KRS and explained to the members the grim situation at the Kabini belt with the help of photographs of the reservoir and dry fields. Mr. Shanthakumar demanded that the State government compensate the farmers for crop loss. He also urged the State government to remove silt from Kabini reservoir.

“The storage capacity of the reservoir has sharply decreased owing to silt accumulation,” he added.