Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwa Institute for Management Development will host 16 MBA students from Shanghai University, China — one of its international students exchange programme partners — during October first week. The young managers from this visiting university will be led by Ai Lina.

To make the visit enriching, a lecture series has been organised for the students where in experts from industries will be invited. The series includes lecture on leadership dimensions, managerial communication, international business, business negotiation and business analytics. This will be held from October 3 to 7, a release said. As part of the cultural immersion activity to introduce history, culture, art, architecture and heritage, social interaction and sightseeing are planned.

Also, their day will start with a session on ‘yoga and wellness’, the release said. The week-long engaging activity also includes industry visits, interaction with corporate leaders, and project presentations.